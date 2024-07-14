Etihad Arena to host courtside conversations during USA basketball event

UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar extended his overall lead to one minute six seconds over Remco Evenepoel
Basketball and sports enthusiasts are in for a treat as Etihad Arena is set to host “Courtside Conversations and USA Basketball Showcase” on July 16 in Abu Dhabi. The event will be a part of the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase Games (July 15-17) in Abu Dhabi.
The Showcase features the world No. 1 USA Basketball Men’s National Team, alongside the Australian Boomers, ranked No. 5 in the world, and Serbia, ranked No. 4 in the world, all preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics (July 26-August 11).
“Courtside Conversations and USA Basketball Showcase” promises an evening of insightful discussions from basketball legends, and senior executives, along with exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with legendary basketball players and coaches.
To access this unforgettable experience, basketball fans can now purchase their forum tickets for 500 AED along with their Australia vs. Serbia game tickets at etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae.
The forum will kick off with the “Global Growth of the Game” panel discussion at 6:00 PM GST, with esteemed panelists highlighting the importance of investing in basketball for youth, women, and minorities, exploring how programmes beyond the court can mentor leaders in every community.
Speakers include Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning, Chief Business Development Officer for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, Jennifer Azzi and CEO of USA Basketball Jim Tooley.
The second panel, “The Road to Paris,” scheduled for 6:35 PM GST, will discuss what it takes to build a championship-calibre team and the value of teamwork, offering insights from key players and contributors to the world-class programme. Panelists include NBA legend and managing director of the USA Men’s National Team Grant Hill and former NBA player Steve Smith.
Attendees will have the chance to engage in Q&A sessions with speakers after each panel, posing questions submitted in advance.
Additionally, select fans can enjoy a Meet and Greet with basketball legends, Steve Smith and Alonzo Mourning. This experience includes on-court photo opportunities following the Australia vs. Serbia game, allowing attendees to capture memorable moments.
For the second consecutive summer, USA Basketball to host the USA Basketball Showcase in Abu Dhabi, featuring games against Australia, the 2022 FIBA Asia champions and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists, and Serbia, finalists in last year’s FIBA World Cup.
These matchups are scheduled for July 15 and July 17, respectively. Additionally, Australia and Serbia will face each other on July 16, with all games set for 8:00 PM UAE time. Tickets are currently on sale at etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae.
