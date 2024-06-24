IMMAF Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi to feature top athletes

The 26-year-old became India's first track-and-field athlete to win an Olympic gold in Tokyo
Preparations for the 2024 edition of the IMMAF Youth World Championships, scheduled from August 6–10 at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City are in full swing, the organising committee for the event has announced.
The championship, which gathers more than 800 up-and-coming athletes from 45 countries, will be held in the UAE capital for the third consecutive year, confirming the confidence of continental and international sports bodies and federations in Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for organising tournaments according to the best international standards.
Ahead of the event, the committee emphasised its efforts to ensure the event meets world-class standards and lives up to the expectations of athletes and fans worldwide.
In 2021, the tournament attracted 331 athletes from 23 countries, while the 2022 edition saw about 500 competitors from 42 countries. The previous year's edition in 2023 had a record participation of 700 male and female athletes, representing 45 countries.
Taking place over five days, the next generation of MMA athletes will compete in three categories: 12 to 13-year-olds (Youth C), 14 to 15-year-olds (Youth B), and 16 to 17-year-olds (Youth A).
In 2022, the UAE national team made an impressive debut in the championship with 28 athletes, securing four medals, including one gold, one silver, and two bronze, positioning the country as a leading contender among Arab teams.
Last year, the number of UAE athletes rose to 40, marking a historic achievement as they clinched 12 medals, including four gold, four silver, and four bronze.
Fahad Al Hammadi (Youth A/70.3 kg division), Ghala Al Hammadi (Youth B/40 kg division), Saif Alblooshi (Youth C/40 kg division), and Zamzam Al Hammadi (Youth B/52 kg division) were among the gold medallists for the hosts.
This year, the team comprises 50 athletes who will undergo intensive training camps over the next few weeks to enhance their mental and physical readiness and refine their techniques under the guidance of international coaches.
IMMAF president Kerrith Brown spoke of his excitement at returning to the UAE for yet another record-breaking edition of the IMMAF World Youth Championships, as he expects the level of the athletes to increase following the introduction of continental youth tournaments in the past year.
‘’Returning to Abu Dhabi is always a pleasure for us. The level of commitment of the entire team is truly inspiring and we are happy to report another record-breaking attendance number for this year. We are excited to continue to build a safe pathway for youngsters to develop as athletes and human beings and everyone can expect increased efforts from the IMMAF to continue making safeguarding a priority as we expand our youth tournaments around the globe’’.
