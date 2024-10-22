Tue, Oct 22, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 19, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE: How to amend residence visa details; fee, approval explained

If details that are being amended affect those on the Emirates ID, then a separate application needs to be submitted to amend the identity card

Published: Tue 22 Oct 2024, 12:23 PM

Updated: Tue 22 Oct 2024, 12:23 PM

A change in address, spelling error or job change may prompt individuals to get their residency permit amended.

The residence visa's validity may vary from one year to up to 10 years, based on the type of permit and the sponsor. To get a residency permit, those applying have to get a mandatory medical test prior to it.


Having a residency permit provides many benefits to those residing in the UAE. These include — opening a bank account, accessing financial facilities, applying for a driving licence, accessing government health services and health insurance, registering children in government and private schools, working and investing in the country and visa-free travel to certain countries.

Here's a simple guide to amending details in your residency permit.

Who is eligible?

UAE residents who already have a residency permit can access this service. This includes expats with residency permits, GCC residents, GCC nationals and UAE nationals.

Customers applying for the service must fulfil the following requirements:

  • They must be outside the country before cancelling the entry permit.
  • Customers must complete the requirements for obtaining the service (medical examination, availability of insurance, etc) within the specified period in order to avoid cancelling the activation of the request.
  • Any instructions and requirements sent to customers during the transaction period must be followed to avoid cancellation of the request.

Process

The service can be carried out through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security's (ICP) website, smart application and printing offices.

If details that are being amended affect those on the Emirates ID, then a separate application needs to be submitted to amend the identity card.

The service will be completed within 48 hours of submitting it, whether done through online channels or typing centres.

Documents required

  • Copy of the entry permit or visa
  • Copy of the sponsored passport
  • Copy of the sponsor’s ID
  • Message from free zones

Fees

The fee for amendment is Dh50. For those doing the process through online platforms, there is an additional e-service charge of Dh10.

After the process is done, applicants will receive updates through text messages.

Dubai

Residents of Dubai wishing to amend details in their residency permit can do it through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs's (GDRFA) platform. This can be accessed through its website or physically in Amer offices.

Eligibility

  • The applicant's passport must be valid for more than six months.
  • In case the amendment is being made for an investor and partner, an establishment card must be presented.
  • In case the sponsor of the individual is from the government sector, a letter of change of profession must be submitted.
  • In case the sponsor is from the private sector, a labour contract or employment ID must be submitted.

Documents required

  • A recent personal photo with a white background for the sponsored person must be submitted.
  • The sponsored person's passport must be submitted.

Fees

The urgent service fee costs Dh100, with an additional innovation charge of Dh10.

Applicants will receive their approval through SMS.

In case there are missing documents in the application, the customer will be notified to attach the missing documents within 30 days. If not attached during this period, the application will be cancelled.

