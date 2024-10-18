Microsoft, partners aim to create more than 150,000 jobs in the UAE

Rima Semaan, Data & AI Lead, Microsoft UAE

Microsoft and its partners will inject $74.4 billion into the UAE’s economy, creating over 152,500 jobs in the process, a senior official said.

“Infrastructure is key. We’re doubling down on cloud infrastructure and the latest AI technologies, ensuring the UAE remains at the forefront of AI innovation,” Rima Semaan, Data & AI Lead, Microsoft UAE, told Khaleej Times on the sidelines of Gitex Global.

One of the most significant milestones is the launch of Microsoft’s Engineering Development Center in Abu Dhabi, the first of its kind in the region. Focused on AI and cybersecurity, this center is a testament to the company’s commitment to advancing cutting-edge technologies in the UAE, further solidifying the nation’s role as a leader in global AI transformation.

As AI continues to reshape industries globally, the UAE has emerged as a pioneering force in harnessing its transformative potential.

In an interview with Microsoft UAE, the company sheds light on the next frontier for Artificial Intelligence—the ‘Season Two’ of AI — where generative capabilities evolve from enhancing productivity to revolutionizing business processes, government services, and citizen welfare. With Microsoft at the helm of this transformation, the UAE is positioning itself as a global AI powerhouse.

“AI is no longer just a buzzword — it’s a driving force transforming every industry, every organization, and even every country,” Rima said. “While Season One focused on deploying chatbots and copilots to assist in tasks, Season Two will bring AI into the core of business processes at scale, making entire systems smarter and more efficient.”

This shift signals the dawn of a new era for businesses and governments, where AI doesn’t just assist—it redefines. Organizations can now tap into AI’s capabilities to streamline workflows, optimize decision-making, and generate both bottom-line savings and top-line growth. AI is set to become a core driver of economic and operational excellence across sectors.

At the forefront of Microsoft’s UAE initiatives is “Sawa,” a groundbreaking AI solution designed to enhance citizen welfare and happiness. Unveiled at a major tech showcase, Sawa — meaning “together” in Arabic — acts as a digital companion for UAE residents, focusing on health, well-being, and community service.

“Sawa is more than a transactional tool — it’s a personal co-pilot for every citizen, addressing everything from healthcare needs to community engagement,” Rima, explained. “Imagine walking through a park and spotting a broken bench. With Sawa, a simple photo can trigger an AI-powered process that opens a repair ticket with the relevant authorities, all while contributing to the community’s overall happiness index.”

This fusion of AI with public service aims to create smarter, more connected cities that prioritize citizen welfare, aligning with the UAE’s broader ambition to be one of the happiest nations globally.

Central to Microsoft’s vision for AI in the UAE is its groundbreaking AI skilling initiative, launched in collaboration with the governments of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. The program aims to train 100,000 employees across government sectors and businesses, equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in the AI-driven future. “Whether you’re a developer, manager, or general employee, this initiative ensures you’ll have the expertise to embrace AI transformation. The UAE is committed to becoming a global AI leader, and skilling its workforce is at the heart of that mission.” A key highlight of this initiative is the AI Skills Navigator, a dynamic learning platform that curates personalized learning paths from over 200 resources, including Microsoft Learn, LinkedIn, and GitHub. By empowering workers to tailor their training to specific roles and ambitions, Microsoft and the UAE are building an AI-enabled workforce ready to lead the future. With Microsoft and the UAE leading the charge, AI is no longer a distant promise — it’s an imminent reality that will redefine how nations and organizations operate. As the UAE accelerates its journey toward its AI-driven Vision 2030, the fusion of technology and societal progress is becoming a model for the world to follow. “We’re integrating AI into every facet of life — from boosting productivity to transforming public services and even contributing to the happiness and well-being of citizens. The UAE is setting the stage for an AI-driven future, and we’re proud to be part of that journey,” added Rima. As AI continues to evolve, the partnership between Microsoft and the UAE is poised to usher in an era of unparalleled innovation, setting new benchmarks for how technology can be harnessed to shape the future of nations. With ambitious goals, cutting-edge infrastructure, and a commitment to citizen welfare, the UAE is fast becoming a global AI hub—leading the world into the next chapter of technological evolution.