Watch: Truck driver fails to stop at red signal in Dubai, drags vehicle over pavement

Photo: Dubai Police/X

Authorities in Dubai shared a shocking video on Sunday to remind motorists that running a red light is a serious violation of traffic and safety laws. Severe penalties will be levied on offenders, it warned.

In the video, a concrete mixer is seen failing to stop at an intersection where traffic lights had turned red. Speeding through, it rammed into a black sedan, dragging it over the pavement. The force of the impact spins the car, leaving it facing the wrong way on the street, with its rear bumper damaged and hanging off the vehicle.

A second vehicle can be seen driving out of the way in the nick of time. It is unclear whether the accident resulted in any injuries.

Watch the video shared by Dubai Police here: