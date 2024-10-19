UAE jobs: Paid holiday for birthdays? How to make employees happy on special day

Question: What are the best ways to celebrate employees’ birthdays?

Answer: At the office, celebrating a birthday isn't just about adding another candle to the cake: It's about making each team member sparkle like a superstar on their special day! Curious about how different companies sprinkle a little extra joy, I reached out to friends and colleagues across various sectors to discover how their workplaces make birthdays special.

The gift of time

The reigning champion in the birthday bonanza league is, surprisingly, the gift of time. It's not just any day off, but one that can be taken in the birthday month. This is like a personal holiday card from the company, giving employees the freedom to celebrate on their own terms.

Custom creations

At lifestyle and beauty firms, custom gift baskets filled with company products are a huge hit. These tailor-made goodies not only delight but also strengthen the bond employees feel with the brand they help build. It’s a thoughtful way to say, "We appreciate you" — with a personal touch.

Simple yet powerful

Sometimes, the power of a simple "Happy Birthday" in a team meeting or a card signed by colleagues can outshine any lavish party. It's the acknowledgement — that the team actually remembers your day (without Facebook reminders!) — that truly counts.

Many offices have a community pot where everyone chips in to buy a cake, a thoughtful card, and sometimes even a small gift. This collective effort adds a warm, inclusive touch to the celebration, making everyone feel part of the festivities.

Lunch out with the boss

Some are lucky enough to have managers who whisk the team away for a birthday lunch, courtesy of the company. It’s a great way to step out of the office routine and add a special memory to the team’s shared experiences.

The art of personalisation

The first rule in the Birthday Club playbook? Know your audience! Just like cake preferences, birthday wishes vary. Some people might feel the fairy dust in the air on their birthday, while others prefer a quieter nod.