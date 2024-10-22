Oman: Two dead after tanker carrying chemical substance overturns

Photos: Oman's Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority/X

Two Omani citizens died in an accident involving a tanker carrying a chemical substance in the governorate of Ad Dakhiliyah, authorities said on Tuesday.

Photos on X posted by the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority show the tanker overturned on its side.

A leak of a chemical substance known as Triethylene Glycol (TEG) was detected and contained, the authority said.