Al Fardan Exchange introduces 'More Skies, More Smiles' campaign

In a special tribute, the exchange's oldest customer wins the first free flight ticket

Updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 10:59 AM







Al Fardan Exchange has introduced an exciting new promotional campaign, offering two lucky winners the chance to receive free flight tickets every day until November 10.

The campaign was unveiled on September 23 at Al Fardan Exchange's head office by one of the company's oldest and most loyal customers. In a touching surprise, the chief operating officer Tharanath Rai presented the customer with a complimentary flight voucher as a token of appreciation for his continued trust and support in the exchange house over the years. The launch event was attended by influencers and guests from various nationalities, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

The promotion is open to customers who complete transactions through any of Al Fardan Exchange's branches across the UAE. The voucher can be redeemed for flights to the winners' home countries or any other destination, making it a perfect opportunity for those looking to travel.

Commenting on the launch, Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange, said: "This campaign isn't just about giving away flight tickets, it is about acknowledging and appreciating the trust our customers have placed in us for decades. This campaign is our way of giving back to our valued customers, especially those who rely on our services to stay connected with their families back home. Our customer loyalty is the foundation of our success, and we are delighted to offer them the chance to win free flights as a way to stay connected with their loved ones."

Customers can participate in the campaign by simply completing a money transfer transaction at any Al Fardan Exchange branch across the UAE. Each transaction offers a chance to win, with winners selected randomly on a daily basis throughout the promotional period.

To learn more about Al Fardan Exchange, visit alfardanexchange.com