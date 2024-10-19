Renewing your health card is an important step to ensure that you continue to have access to essential healthcare services in the UAE. Your Emirates Health Services (EHS) health card is your gateway to affordable medical care at government hospitals, which is especially important given how costly healthcare can be, even with insurance.

With your health card, you enjoy a 20 per cent discount on all EHS services. Additionally, if you're a Person of Determination (PoD), the health card grants you free access to all EHS services.

It's important to remember that while your health card is linked to your Emirates ID, its validity isn't tied to your Emirates ID's expiration. The health card is valid for one year for UAE residents, while UAE and GCC nationals enjoy a five-year validity.

Although renewing your health card may feel a bit overwhelming, it’s actually a straightforward process. Here’s a guide on how you can renew your health card:

Eligibility

This service is available for UAE citizens, GCC citizens, and UAE residents who currently have a health card that’s approaching its expiration date and want to renew it.

Requirements

If you’re a resident looking to renew your health card, all you need is your valid Emirates ID. However, if you’re a UAE citizen, you’ll need to provide both your Emirates ID and a copy of your Family Book.

How to renew

Just go to EHS website (ehs.gov.ae) and follow these easy steps to apply for the renewal of your health card:

Click 'Patient Services'

Click 'Renew Health Card' then 'Start Now'

Log in with your UAE Pass

Confirm the authentication request from your phone

Choose your healthcare category according to your nationality

Click 'Apply'

You will be asked if you're applying for yourself or on someone's behalf, then click the option that applies

In the 'Application type' tab, click 'Renew'

Enter your Emirates ID number

Click 'Search'

Once your health card information has been confirmed, click 'Proceed'

You will then be directed to the payment step

Once your payment has been approved, you will receive a confirmation via SMS

Once your renewal application gets approved, your EHS health card will automatically be renewed and linked to your Emirates ID.

If you find doing things on your phone more convenient, you can also apply for a health card through the EHS app:

Log in using your UAE Pass

Tap 'Services' then go to 'Renew of a Health Card'

Choose 'Apply for service'

In the 'Applying for' tab, choose 'I am the applicant' or 'On behalf of someone'. Tap the option that applies. In the application type, tap 'Renew'

Enter your Emirates ID number

Tap 'Search'

Once your health card information has been confirmed, click 'Proceed'

You will then be directed to payment step

Once your payment has been approved, you will receive a confirmation via SMS

Once confirmed, your EHS health card will automatically be renewed and linked to your Emirates ID. You can also visit a nearby typing centre for assistance with your health card renewal. Just be sure to bring your Emirates ID along with you. Fees Expats will need to pay Dh115 to renew their health card, and an additional Dh15 for the EHS application form. On the other hand, UAE and GCC nationals will only need to pay Dh35 for the renewal. It's good to keep these costs in mind when planning your health card renewal. When to renew It is important to keep an eye on the expiration dates of both your Emirates ID and health card. Make sure to renew your health card within a month before it expires, as EHS will need your Emirates ID to be valid when you submit your renewal application. Staying on top of these dates will help you avoid any inconvenience.