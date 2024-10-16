BroadNet Technologies partners with e& Egypt for exclusive A2P SMS services

BroadNet Technologies, a global leader in telecommunications solutions, proudly announces its exclusive partnership with e& Egypt to deliver A2P SMS services through state-of-the-art SMS firewall technology. This strategic alliance reflects BroadNet's ongoing commitment to innovation, setting new standards for secure, efficient messaging that meets the dynamic needs of businesses worldwide.

Leveraging AI-powered solutions, machine learning algorithms, and intelligent firewalls, this collaboration ensures exceptional success rates, eliminating message leakage while enhancing security at every level. BroadNet's advanced technology offers real-time monitoring, fraud detection, and detailed traffic analytics, enabling both enterprises and operators to streamline operations and maximise efficiency.





A Shared Vision for Growth and Innovation

"We are thrilled to join forces with e& Egypt to shape the future of telecommunications with AI-driven messaging solutions," said Rabih Al Zubaidi, CEO and founder of BroadNet Technologies. "Our mission goes beyond secure communication - we aim to set new industry benchmarks, empowering operators with solutions that seamlessly connect people and businesses. With predictive analytics and real-time adaptability, we're enabling communication that evolves alongside the fast-changing demands of the digital world."

"This partnership represents the synergy of technology, creativity, and intelligence, where each message is optimized for maximum impact. With unmatched security and precision, we help operators regain control of their traffic and enhance customer engagement at scale. Together with e& Egypt, we are building a next-generation messaging ecosystem that ensures businesses can thrive in the digital future - smarter, safer, and more agile than ever before."

Hossam ElMeadawy, chief corporate affairs officer at e& Egypt, emphasised the significance of this partnership: "We value our collaboration with BroadNet Technologies. Our partnership ensures providing our customers with the best possible experience, which embodies our commitment to fostering a robust, secure digital ecosystem that underpins our evolution towards a technology company, through leveraging cutting-edge technologies"

"This partnership aligns seamlessly with our objectives to drive innovation, fortify digital infrastructure, and cultivate a competitive, diversified product portfolio. Together with BroadNet, we're setting new paradigms for the SMS business"

Building trust and transforming communication

This partnership is built on mutual trust and a shared pursuit of excellence. Working closely with e& Egypt's talented team, BroadNet is co-developing tailored messaging solutions that meet the evolving needs of both businesses and operators. The collaboration ensures every message is delivered with unmatched precision, while robust firewalls safeguard channels from unauthorised traffic.

More than just a service agreement, this partnership reflects a collective commitment to innovation. By combining BroadNet's leading technology with e& Egypt's market expertise, the two companies are shaping the future of secure, high-performance messaging across industries.

About BroadNet Technologies

With 21 years of industry expertise and GSMA membership, BroadNet Technologies stands at the forefront of telecommunications, offering A2P SMS firewalls, SMSC platforms, and AI-powered messaging services. These solutions enable businesses to achieve secure, scalable, and reliable communication on a global scale. At the heart of BroadNet's success is its exceptional team - a group of professionals known for their innovation, technical expertise, and dedication. BroadNet's collaborative culture drives continuous improvement, empowering its people to push boundaries and deliver cutting-edge solutions. BroadNet maintains strategic partnerships with over 15 operators and direct access to 1,000+ global carriers, providing tailored services across 15+ countries worldwide. With 24/7 support and solutions designed for tomorrow's challenges, BroadNet ensures businesses and operators stay agile, competitive, and ready to lead in the digital future