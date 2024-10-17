Arnaud Monaco announces the launch of liaisons & manières, redefining luxury hospitality in Dubai

Liaisons & Manières transforms ordinary venues into hotspots, setting new standards in the luxury hospitality industry









Known for his ability to turn venues into exceptional destinations, Arnaud Monaco, co-founder of Liaisons and Manières, officially announced the launch of his high-end consulting firm that can elevate any establishment venue into a desired setting, making it purposeful by connecting the right people with the right places and opportunities. This strategic move comes as a defining moment in the hospitality industry, which is growing exponentially with many new establishments opening their businesses across the region. It is in this extremely competitive environment that destinations are more than ever in need of being seen and heard if one wants to be able to obtain high-end clients and be market leaders. The new service entails venue audit with comprehensiveness, targeted recommendations in fine-tuning the guest experience, as well as access to a unique network of opinion leaders and influential personalities within the Liaisons and Maniéres selected community.

Prior to launching Liaisons and Manières, Arnaud Monaco built up a great reputation through ventures with prestigious venues and exclusive events. Among his credits includes changing a fine dining restaurant into the hottest spot to be in Dubai in such a short space of time, to attract influential and international clients. He also managed an event for a private beach club, gathering nearly 1,000 participants in one single evening, and thus breaking the destination's record attendance. His successes have ensured his placement among the leaders in high-visibility event management.

"It is precisely in such well-thought-out environments, quality, trust, and opportunities all coming together, that we believe the most rewarding connections are forged," claims Monaco. "Our aim is to enable venues to be more than just a spot, to become those places cherished by the right clientele for both personal growth and an unparalleled experience."

For Monaco, every venue, every encounter, and every relationship must have tangible added value. "It's not about filling tables or creating social media content," he stresses. It's basically ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time to generate concrete opportunities for collaboration and long-term growth but also ensuring it's the right crowd for the right venue to create an unforgettable experience for both parties. By taking an experience as a guest at some of the world's finest restaurants, clubs, and exclusive spots, Monaco came to understand what makes a venue really exceptional. This vision gives birth to Liaisons & Manières, which aims to reimagine luxury consulting and networking in such a way that relationships naturally grow and blossom into fruitful collaboration.

Liaisons and Manières is, therefore, based not only on the qualifications of its founders but also on a carefully crafted community and a deep understanding of the needs of opinion leaders and high-end venues. "I have watched too many places with huge potential stay in the shadows for lack of the right strategy," says Monaco. "Liaisons and Manières is our answer to this gap: a solution combining venue transformation, brand elevation, consulting and strategic networking."

The launch signals a new chapter for Liaisons and Manières in redefining luxury consulting standards through custom-tailored solutions for people and locations looking to attract the quality clientele that is sought for destinations to stand at the very top. "We don't just fill rooms; we create atmospheres where every interaction becomes an opportunity," Arnaud concludes.

Liaisons and Manières help venues enhance their brand and professionals discover environments whose atmosphere, services, and connections result in unforgettable experiences.

