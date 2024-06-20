Inside The Aftersales Experience: Exploring The UAE’s Widest Service & Repair Network With Al-Futtaim Automotive
With millions of cars navigating the UAE's bustling roads, the importance of regular automotive service and maintenance cannot be overstated.
Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024
Last updated: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 12:03 PM
Aftersales operations remain a crucial component of the automotive value chain, ensuring car owners continue experiencing safe and enjoyable driving experiences, long after they have purchased their vehicle.
In this exclusive editorial feature, Khaleej Times takes a closer look at Al-Futtaim Automotive’s extensive aftersales operations, showcasing how one of the country's leading automotive companies ensures top-notch service and care for its customers.
A Commitment to Excellence - Wherever, Whenever Car Owners Need Support
Jawahar Ganesh, Group Managing Director - Global Aftersales, Al-Futtaim Automotive, emphasized the vast scale of operations and the strategic planning that goes into their service and maintenance network. "Al-Futtaim Automotive has one of the largest and most robust networks of service centres, body, and paint facilities in the UAE, with 75 locations nationwide," says Ganesh.
This network includes specialised centres for their portfolio of brands such as Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Ram, Volvo, Polestar and BYD, as well as their multi-brand service network called Al-Futtaim Auto Centers that service, repair and maintain all makes and models of cars, including electric vehicles.
Being the official representative for so many iconic automotive brands, Al-Futtaim Automotive upholds a truly high-standard of excellence in aftersales service and has invested in creating one of the biggest networks currently in the UAE. On an average there are nearly 1,800 cars being serviced and repaired across their network, any given day.
Customers At The Heart Of Their Business Model
Convenience is a cornerstone of Al-Futtaim's aftersales services. Arshad Hasan, General Manager, Tier 1 Aftersales, Al-Futtaim Automotive, explains, "After our customers purchase their desired cars, the next journey is vehicle servicing. To offer convenience, we have a state-of-the-art service network spanning the UAE, along with a Pick & Drop-off facility for service customers, as well as a Mobile Service Van to repair the car wherever our customers are." This approach ensures that customers can access top-tier service without disrupting their daily routines, reinforcing Al-Futtaim's dedication to a seamless customer experience.
Largest Body & Paint Facility In The GCC
One of the standout features of Al-Futtaim's aftersales operations is its Body and Paint facility in Umm Ramool. Harikrishnan Sasidharan, General Manager of Body and Paint, underscores the facility's capabilities: "At our body and paint centre, we not only undertake complex repairs but also make it seamless for all our customers. Our trained workforce brings back the vehicle to its original specification, putting back the smile on our customer's face."
The facility's scale is noteworthy, being the largest bodyshop network in the GCC in terms of volume, receiving over 200 cars daily. Furthermore, it has partnerships with every insurance company in the UAE, while all repair centres are ESMA-certified and five-star rated. They are also authorized chassis repairers for the UAE's Roads & Transport Authority (RTA).
Innovative Solutions and Green Mobility
The automotive industry is going through a paradigm shift, with technology and sustainability emerging as the new benchmarks for differentiation and success. The aftersales division embodies this shift across its operations.
Ganesh elaborates, "At Al-Futtaim Automotive, we have made it easier for our aftersales customers to purchase parts and accessories through unique Trade Point Counters in multiple locations. Additionally, we have revolutionized the market with the launch of Trade Point Digital, an online platform where all our customers, be they independent garages or car owners, can order parts."
Al-Futtaim is also committed to building an end-to-end e-mobility ecosystem in the UAE, of which aftersales is a crucial component. "Last year, we launched the region’s first IMI-accredited training centre for e-mobility technicians," notes Ganesh. This initiative addresses the global gap in electric mobility expertise, positioning the UAE as a leader in this burgeoning field.
The aftersales division is more than a support system for vehicle owners; it is a testament to the company's dedication to customer satisfaction, innovation, and sustainability. From service centres catering to every need to digital innovations, Al-Futtaim Automotive is committed to continue leading mobility after-sales through trust and transparency like none other.