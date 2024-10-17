The Heart of the Matter: Science and complications of Obesity

Recognising obesity as a chronic disease: A call for comprehensive management strategies









Follow us



The prevalence of obesity has significantly impacted cardiovascular health in the UAE, where obesity-related heart conditions have become increasingly common

Obesity is increasingly recognised as a chronic disease rather than merely a lifestyle issue. Recent research has debunked the longstanding myths that attribute obesity solely to poor diet and lack of exercise. Instead, it is understood as a complex interplay of genetic, environmental, biological, and psychological factors. This shift in perception has heightened awareness among healthcare professionals, families, and individuals living with obesity.

According to Professor Abdullah Shehab, a leading expert in cardiology, obesity is associated with numerous health complications, including cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, mental health issues, and a reduced quality of life. Effective management of obesity goes beyond the pursuit of weight loss; it emphasises the importance of improving overall health. Comprehensive strategies include lifestyle modifications, medical interventions, and addressing underlying psychological factors.

The prevalence of obesity has significantly impacted cardiovascular health in the UAE, where obesity-related heart conditions have become increasingly common. This trend highlights the urgent need for effective prevention and management strategies. Dr Rita Nawar, a prominent obesity expert, emphasises that healthcare professionals play a crucial role in addressing this epidemic. They provide personalised assessments, offer guidance on lifestyle changes, and recommend appropriate treatment options tailored to individual needs. Furthermore, patient education and support are vital in overcoming stigma and promoting long-term health outcomes. By recognising obesity as a disease and implementing effective management strategies, individuals can improve their overall health and significantly reduce the risk of obesity-related complications. The collaborative efforts of healthcare professionals and patients are essential in creating a healthier future for individuals affected by obesity.

To locate the nearest physician please visit https://locator.letstalkweight.ae//