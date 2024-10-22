UAE employees call for better workplace benefits like child education allowance, life insurance

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

More companies are being called on to give personalised benefits to employees to retain talent as a new report reveals that 6 out of 10 workers feel that their needs are not being addressed by their employer. This is according to a Future of Work 2024 report, commissioned by Zurich International Life.

“The one-size-fits-all approach to benefits no longer works. Employees want their benefits tailored and unique,” said Zubair Siddiqi, head of marketing management at Zurich Middle East, announcing the findings at an event. “We saw that 9 out of 10 employees actually said benefits are key to their happiness, and 63 per cent wanted customisation of benefits. It's like the company is giving me children's education benefits, but I only have dogs; so, companies really need to listen.”

The report, which surveyed 2,000 employees and 2,000 employers across industries in the UAE, KSA, Qatar, and Bahrain, also showed that 68 per cent of respondents are actively seeking to change jobs – a sign that they are not happy with what employers currently offer. According to the report, flexibility in everyday working arrangements, as well as compensation packages, are equally important to employees.

Sought-after benefits

Among the most sought-after employee benefits in the UAE are child education allowances, workplace savings plans, and life and critical illness insurance.

“These are the top three that people voted for that they are currently not getting,” said Ashika Tailor, head of business development for employee benefits at Zurich Middle East. “That shows the gap between what employees wants and what employers are providing.”

At a subsequent panel discussion, Paul Colley, head of workplace savings at Lockton, shared that there were some companies who were going over and beyond to ensure that employees were happy. “We had a client for whom we put together a plan that offered women in their organisation the option to freeze their eggs,” he said. “We then worked with an insurance provider to make available their services such as IVF to these women. It was incredibly well-received by the workforce.”

He also gave the example of another company that provided its employees the facility to get DNA testing done to check if they were susceptible to cancers and other such diseases.

"The diversification of work and employee expectations means that traditional employee benefits packages are no longer fit for purpose," added Ashika. "Employees today are demanding more personalised, thoughtful packages that meet their individual needs. Companies need to proactively engage with their teams to co-create benefits that ensure long-term satisfaction and loyalty." Well being and empowerment Apart from the personalisation of benefits, well-being and empowerment also emerged as key factors for employers to consider. "Nearly 70 per cent of employees said that well-being programs would have a direct impact on satisfaction within the organisation," said Ashika. "That can really help drive loyalty and make people healthier, happier and more productive at the workplace. The report noted that it was important for companies to provide both physical and mental health support to its employees. "Today's talent places significant importance on comprehensive wellness programs and a focus on mental well-being," said Devung Mahajan, Partner at Aon Hyman Capital Solutions, Middle East and Africa. Talent scarcity remains a challenge in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with one in three employers noting it as a key issue. The report suggests that to retain talent, companies must make sure that employees feel valued.