88 Francophone countries call for 'immediate ceasefire in Lebanon': Macron

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 11:09 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 11:16 PM

The 88 members of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), including France and Canada, have called for an "immediate and lasting" ceasefire in Lebanon, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday.

"We have unanimously expressed ourselves in favour of an immediate and lasting ceasefire and have stated our commitment to de-escalating tensions in the region," Macron told reporters at the end of a "Francophonie" summit, adding France would hold an international conference in support of Lebanon in October.

Macron expressed reservations Saturday about the decision of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to send troops on ground invasion into Lebanon.

