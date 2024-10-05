88 Francophone countries call for 'immediate ceasefire in Lebanon': Macron

The 2024 race has seen more twists than a Hollywood blockbuster
The 88 members of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), including France and Canada, have called for an "immediate and lasting" ceasefire in Lebanon, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday.
"We have unanimously expressed ourselves in favour of an immediate and lasting ceasefire and have stated our commitment to de-escalating tensions in the region," Macron told reporters at the end of a "Francophonie" summit, adding France would hold an international conference in support of Lebanon in October.
Macron expressed reservations Saturday about the decision of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to send troops on ground invasion into Lebanon.
Time is running out, Antonio Guterres told the 15-member Security Council
Ukraine now spends roughly half of its state budget — or about $40 billion — on defence
The advance of Moscow's forces, which control just under a fifth of Ukraine, has underlined Russia's vast superiority in men and materiel
Teams of enumerators accompanied by soldiers and armed police went door to door in Yangon to fill in the 68-question survey
The debate is likely the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, potentially giving it some extra weight ahead of the November 5 election
Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes and some of its previous eruptions have impacted the capital and air travel
The 207 to 121 vote was largely a repeat of the Conservatives' failed attempt last week to trigger snap elections