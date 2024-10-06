UAE: Palestinian expats say 'tragedy and hope' have brought community closer, increased sense of identity

Experts advise coping strategies like acknowledging emotions, seeking support from family, and finding meaningful ways to help
On the eve of first year of the ongoing war in Gaza, Palestinian expatriates in the UAE are finding solace and strength in their shared heritage. Many are experiencing a renewed sense of unity and a deeper connection to both their homeland and each other, as the impact of the ongoing war reverberates throughout their daily lives.
For 31 year-old Salma Abdullah, the war has brought her closer to her identity. “Emotionally, I’m overwhelmed by sadness and frustration, but at the same time, it has deepened my sense of being Palestinian,” she shared.
“Living far from home, it’s easy to feel disconnected, but the ongoing situation has re-awakened my identity and brought it to the forefront.” This sentiment resonates with many expats, who have found their cultural identity rekindled as they follow the developments back home, and lean on their community for emotional support.
The conflict has also profoundly altered the daily lives of Palestinians. Shahid, 24, another expat living in the UAE, described the constant anxiety and helplessness that has become part of her everyday routine. “I was in shock when I heard the news,” she said. “My whole routine changed — staying up late, glued to the news, checking on relatives. It felt like my world was split between here and Palestine.” For many Palestinians, maintaining a connection to their homeland is more than just watching the news — it’s about constantly checking in on family, ensuring their safety, and coping with the weight of being so far away.
Despite the geographic distance, the conflict has fostered a greater sense of unity among Palestinians in the UAE. Community events and small acts of solidarity have brought people together in unexpected ways. Noor Bassam, 18, an expat deeply affected by the war, recalled how a fundraiser became a profound memory.
“I felt an intense connection during a community fundraiser we organised. It wasn’t just about raising money — it was about standing together and supporting each other emotionally during such a difficult time.”
These moments of solidarity have created a space for Palestinian expats to express their identity more openly. As Salma shared, “Seeing others wear keffiyehs or post about the situation online makes me feel a part of something bigger. Small moments, like talking to friends who understand what I’m feeling, make me feel connected despite the distance.”
The conflict has even inspired many to become more involved in advocacy efforts and initiatives aimed at raising awareness about the Palestinian cause, whether through attending vigils or participating in social media campaigns. Shahid described attending a candlelight vigil in Dubai as a particularly powerful experience: “Standing side by side with fellow Palestinians made me feel like we were united, even in the pain.”
While the situation remains dire, it has amplified discussions around Palestinian history, culture, and identity. For Noor, the war has been a reminder of the importance of solidarity. “We’re not just united by tragedy; we’re united by a shared sense of resilience and hope for a better future.”
Through community events, advocacy efforts, and shared cultural practices, Palestinian expats in the UAE are forging connections that not only offer comfort during difficult times but also reaffirm their identity and their collective strength.
As Salma put it: “We may be far from home, but the conflict has shown us that our sense of identity and community is stronger than ever.”
For Palestinians in the UAE, the war has not just been a test of their resilience, but a reminder of their enduring unity and the strength that comes from standing together.
