Trump says Musk never told him about any $45 million donation

Musk, who has endorsed Trump, earlier this week said he did not pledge $45 million to Trump, following a WSJ report this month

By Reuters

Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump gestures on the day of his campaign in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 24, 2024. — Reuters
Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump gestures on the day of his campaign in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 24, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 4:26 PM

Last updated: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 4:27 PM

Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump on Thursday said billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk never told him that he planned to give $45 million for his campaign, adding that he disagrees with any electric car mandate.

"I disagree with the electric cars for everybody," Trump told Fox News in an interview. "You want to have a choice, and that includes electric."


Musk, who has endorsed Trump, earlier this week said he did not pledge $45 million to Trump, following a WSJ report this month.



