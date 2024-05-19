E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Saudi king to undergo tests due to high fever: state news agency

King Salman, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, became ruler of the kingdom in 2015

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 9:56 AM

Last updated: Sun 19 May 2024, 10:04 AM

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz will undergo medical tests on Sunday due to "high temperature and joint pain", state news agency SPA reported.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The examinations will be conducted at the royal clinics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah. The king, 88, was last admitted to hospital in April for a routine checkup, state TV reported then.

King Salman, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, became ruler of the world's top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than 2 1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier.


ALSO READ:


More news from World