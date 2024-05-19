India: Flight makes emergency landing after engine catches fire

Photos from decades ago, video submitted as new evidence to claim credit for inventing the dish
An Air India Express flight bound for Kochi was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport due to an engine flame. The flight, carrying 150 passengers and crew members, took off at 10:30 am but soon encountered a serious issue with its right engine.
According to eyewitness accounts and reports from ground services, "flames were observed emanating from the aircraft's right engine shortly after takeoff. The pilots immediately decided to return to Bengaluru as a precautionary measure."
Upon landing, the airport's ground services confirmed the presence of flames, prompting an immediate evacuation. "Air India Express has confirmed that the crew successfully conducted the evacuation, and no injuries were reported among the passengers or crew members."
An Air India Express spokesperson addressed the incident, stating, "We regret the inconvenience this has caused and are working to provide alternative arrangements for our guests to reach their destination as soon as possible. A thorough investigation with the regulator shall be accomplished to establish the cause."
Passengers were taken to a safe location within the airport terminal, where they received refreshments and updates about their travel arrangements. Alternative flights and accommodations are being arranged to ensure that all passengers reach Kochi as soon as possible.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been notified, and a detailed investigation into the cause of the engine fire will be conducted. Initial assessments indicate that the quick response from both the flight crew and airport emergency services helped avert what could have been a more serious incident.
This event underscores the importance of rigorous maintenance checks and the effectiveness of emergency protocols. Air India Express has assured passengers that safety remains their top priority and that all necessary steps will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.
As investigations continue, Air India Express is committed to providing full cooperation to the authorities to determine the exact cause of the engine fire. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
