Oryx, gazelles: UAE residents spot animals as deserts turn green after rains

Published: Fri 10 May 2024, 6:00 AM

The once barren deserts and landscapes of UAE have welcomed inhabitants transforming into a breathtaking paradise following the record-breaking rainfall.

Not only the deserts and landscapes have turned green, but many off-road adventurists have recorded wildlife thriving. The rain has left its mark on the UAE's dry terrain, breathing new life and the transformation is nothing short of miraculous greenery, turning them into vibrant oases amidst the desert sands.

From the iconic Arabian oryx to the gazelles, camels and donkeys, they are bounding through the rejuvenated grasslands. Insects, too are found in this newfound paradise.

According to Islam Soliman, an off-road enthusiast belonging to Carnity — Car and Offroad Community, other than the rivers changing the topology which is a temporary feature, the long-term impact is the expansive growth of vegetation in sabkhas (mudflat) turning it into massive green fields. “The growth of different types of grass and medium-sized plants attracts all sorts of life around it from butterflies and slugs to larger animals like oryxes and gazelles,” said Soliman.

“I observed massive growth in the count of baby gazelles and oryxes in different areas, especially around Al Qudra and Al Faqa area in the Dubai Desert. The vegetation growth on the dunes is helping stabilise the sand on the dunes, making them hard and compact. If the increased rainfall continues, this will help reduce the dust levels in the surrounding areas,” added Soliman.

For many off-road enthusiasts who frequent the UAE's rugged terrain, the transformation has been nothing short of a revelation. “To witness the deserts burst into life like this is truly remarkable,” said Gaurav Khanna, Marketing manager at Carnity.

“The transformation of the UAE deserts into a green oasis is nothing short of an extraordinary experience. This is a unique opportunity for 4x4 owners and adventure enthusiasts to experience the desert in a whole new light,” added Khanna.

Frederic Nuyttens, an enthusiast has been off-roading for a long time and has witnessed a shift in his experience. “The UAE desert is far more dynamic than what people think. Even though it has transformed over millions of years from a sea into a dry, uninhabited land, there is still plenty of life and vegetation to be found. The recent changes have turned some areas into lush green lands, providing better shelter and grazing opportunities for many animals,” said Nuyttens.

Deepak Panchariya, an experienced off-roader, said that he has witnessed an incredible transformation in the UAE's off-road scene. “This transformation is thanks to the UAE's dedication to ecological balance, exemplified by ongoing cloud seeding projects and nature's support,” Panchariya said.

“Initially, many of us may have simply seen it as adding more greenery to the desert. However, taking a step back reveals a different perspective. The UAE's expansive areas, like the pristine dunes in Al Qudra and Al Faqa, offer us a unique experience now. We can now enjoy driving through green landscapes, encountering desert wildlife, and marveling at clear dunes just at a short distance,” added Panchariya.

