E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE steps up drive to eliminate mosquitoes after rains

Special attention is directed towards controlling mosquitoes in stagnant water, ministry says

by

Angel Tesorero
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 10:53 AM

Last updated: Sat 4 May 2024, 11:12 AM

The UAE will intensify efforts “to eradicate mosquito breeding hotspots and minimise mosquito infestation in various locations across the country", the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) announced on Saturday.

The UAE recently experienced heavy rainfall, which increased the risk of mosquitoes proliferating in stagnant water and damp areas.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As part of the third phase of the Anti-Mosquito Campaign, the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Emirates Health Services (EHS) are also actively promoting awareness regarding diseases transmitted by mosquitoes and how these can be prevented.


“(We) will utilise cutting-edge international technologies with the highest standards to control mosquitoes in areas where they are prevalent. Special attention is directed towards controlling mosquitoes in water pools, recognising their widespread presence in such environments,” the MoCCAE said in a statement.

More to follow

ALSO READ:

Angel Tesorero

More news from UAE