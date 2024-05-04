UAE steps up drive to eliminate mosquitoes after rains

People of determination and senior citizens participated in the initiative to ensure cleanliness and safety of public spaces
The UAE will intensify efforts “to eradicate mosquito breeding hotspots and minimise mosquito infestation in various locations across the country", the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) announced on Saturday.
The UAE recently experienced heavy rainfall, which increased the risk of mosquitoes proliferating in stagnant water and damp areas.
As part of the third phase of the Anti-Mosquito Campaign, the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Emirates Health Services (EHS) are also actively promoting awareness regarding diseases transmitted by mosquitoes and how these can be prevented.
“(We) will utilise cutting-edge international technologies with the highest standards to control mosquitoes in areas where they are prevalent. Special attention is directed towards controlling mosquitoes in water pools, recognising their widespread presence in such environments,” the MoCCAE said in a statement.
