Dubai Customs distributes food supplies to people affected by heavy rains

Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 5:59 PM

Dubai Customs has taken immediate action to provide assistance to families affected by the recent heavy rains, by launching a community campaign led through the collaborative efforts of the Ghayath team and the Dubai Charity Association.

This initiative aimed to provide aid to those affected by the heavy rainfall accompanying the recent adverse weather in the UAE.

Around 20 volunteers from Dubai Customs, along with volunteers from other entities, participated in the initiative. Food supplies were distributed to 80 households, totaling 1,800 meals for lunch and dinner, covering the areas of Al Quoz and Al Barsha.

The total volunteering hours amounted to 320, averaging 16 hours per volunteer.

