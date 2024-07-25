Frankfurt airport halts flights as climate activists block runway

Police, security and medical staff parked their vehicles after activists of the "Letzte Generation" (Last Generation) staged a demonstration near the runways at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday. -- Reuters

Frankfurt airport, Germany's busiest, temporarily suspended flights on Thursday morning after several climate activists blocked runways by gluing themselves to the tarmac.

"Passengers are asked not to go to the airport for the time being," the airport said on social media platform X, asking them to check their flight status and allow for extra travel time.

Last Generation climate activists said in a statement that six protesters had cut through a fence and had reached various points around the Frankfurt airport runways with posters reading "Oil kills". Images released by the group showed protesters in orange safety vests with their hand glued to the tarmac.

A federal police spokesperson said several climate activists were on the airport grounds.

The group has listed several countries across Europe and North America where similar disruptions are planned as part of a protest campaign that began on Wednesday. Last Generation repeated its demand on Thursday that the German government help shape and sign a global agreement to regulate the phase-out of oil, gas and coal by 2030. Germany's Cologne-Bonn airport, the country's sixth-largest, suspended flights for several hours on Wednesday after climate activists glued themselves to a runway, while similar actions at other European airports had been foiled by authorities.

Last Generation activist Ronja Kuenkler told media that Wednesday's protest was just the beginning but declined to say if the Paris Olympics, starting on Friday, would be targeted.