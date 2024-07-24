India: Passenger from Dubai held for smuggling gold hidden in coffee-maker

Photos: X/@ChennaiCustoms

Custom officials in India recently seized a big haul of gold from a passenger arriving from Dubai. The passenger, Vikneshvaran Raja, was intercepted by officials at Chennai airport owing to his suspicious behaviour, according to a post on X by Chennai Customs.

When the officials checked the passenger's baggage, they found approximately 3.99 kgs of gold inside the coffee-maker.

The officials seized the gold under the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.