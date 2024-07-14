Kuwait announces discovery of 'giant' oil reserves

The former US president's accounts were suspended indefinitely a day after his supporters attacked the US Capitol
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Sunday it had made a "giant" oil discovery in the Al-Nokhatha field east of the Kuwaiti island of Failaka, with oil reserves estimated at 3.2 billion barrels.
KPC's CEO Sheikh Nawaf Saud Nasir Al-Sabah said in a video posted by the company on X that the new discovery's reserves were equivalent to the country's entire production in three years.
The initial estimated area of the newly discovered oil well is around 96 square km, KPC said in its statement.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
It added that the preliminary estimates of the hydrocarbon reserves present at the well were estimated at approximately 2.1 billion barrels of light oil, and 5.1 trillion standard cubic feet of gas, which correspond to 3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.
ALSO READ:
The former US president's accounts were suspended indefinitely a day after his supporters attacked the US Capitol
Anne, 73, spent five nights in hospital after suffering what Buckingham Palace said was a minor head injury on June 23
Her career was defined by her work with Robert Altman, who she said she kept working with because "he offers me damn good roles"
The quake struck at a depth of 8 km
New scheme will let tourists and locals get free food, coffee or cultural activities for their green good deeds, such as picking up rubbish or taking the bus
Global warming and the consequent melting ice sheets has opened new Arctic areas to competition over maritime routes and resources, putting a premium on polar icebreaker vessels
Ruto says will consult to form broad-based government; activists welcome Ruto's decision
Israel presses on with offensive in Gaza Strip; some Gaza City residents ignore order to head south