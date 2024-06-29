E-Paper

Fire in refinery brought under control in Kuwait

It broke out in one of the storage areas and there were no injuries, an official spokesman said

by

Web Desk
The Al-Zour refinery. Photo: AFP file
The Al-Zour refinery. Photo: AFP file

Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 6:53 PM

Last updated: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 7:02 PM

A small fire that broke out in a refinery in Kuwait has been brought under control, Kuwait News Agency KUNA reported on Saturday.

A limited fire that broke out in one of the storage areas inside the Al-Zour refinery was fully controlled, an official spokesman for the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC), told KUNA.


There were no injuries, the spokesman added.


