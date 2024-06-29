Fire in refinery brought under control in Kuwait

The Al-Zour refinery. Photo: AFP file

Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 6:53 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 7:02 PM

A small fire that broke out in a refinery in Kuwait has been brought under control, Kuwait News Agency KUNA reported on Saturday.

A limited fire that broke out in one of the storage areas inside the Al-Zour refinery was fully controlled, an official spokesman for the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC), told KUNA.

