Saudi Arabia announces first day of Muharram 1446

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 10:41 PM

Saudi Arabia has announced the first day of Muharram after the crescent moon was not sighted on Friday, July 5.

Hijri New Year will be celebrated on Sunday, July 7, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia said in a statement.

Dhul Hijjah will be 30 days, with Saturday, July 6 being the last day of the month.