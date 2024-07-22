Headquarters of Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's party raided

Parliamentarians of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf arty, carry posters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, during a protest outside the Parliament house in Islamabad on July 18, 2024. — AFP file

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 1:36 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 1:37 PM

Pakistan police raided the headquarters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party on Monday, a week after government vowed to ban the political movement.

An AFP journalist at the scene saw the headquarters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sealed off by officers, who led a number of party workers into waiting vans.

Pakistani media initially reported party chairman Gohar Ali Khan, a barrister, was among those taken away.

However, an official at Islamabad Police, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media, told AFP that they had not arrested him.

The official confirmed the arrest of Raoof Hassan, a founding member of the party and head of its press department.

"Raoof Hasan was arrested but the police did not arrest Gohar Ali Khan," the police official said.