E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

New Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon-starrer promises dramatic love saga

The upcoming film portrays the love affair between a couple and their parents

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 3:36 PM

The much-anticipated romantic comedy-drama Ghudchadi is all set to captivate audiences with its delightful blend of humour, romance, and drama.

The film's trailer, recently unveiled, offers a glimpse into the endearing world of intertwining love stories, set to stream on JioCinema Premium starting August 9.


Directed by Binnoy K. Gandhi, Ghudchadi features a stellar ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan, and Aruna Irani.

The trailer unveils Parth Samthaan and Khushalii Kumar's characters who fall in love and decide to tie the knot. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt who plays the father of Parth's character in the movie, reunites serendipitously with his long-lost love, played by Raveena Tandon, who happens to be Khushalii's mother in the storyline.


This unexpected twist throws their lives into turmoil, as both generations eagerly rush towards marriage, creating a complex web of emotions and challenges with seemingly no easy resolution in sight.

Moreover, the reunion of Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt on screen after many years adds an extra layer of nostalgia and anticipation for fans of both actors. ANI

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment