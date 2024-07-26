Gaza war: UAE distributes urgent aid to displaced Palestinian families in Khan Yunis

Photo: File

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 4:05 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 4:06 PM

The UAE, through its humanitarian arm Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, distributed urgent aid, date parcels, and gallons of drinking water to displaced Palestinian families in shelter camps in Khan Yunis.

This effort comes in light of the difficult conditions the city is witnessing and the destruction of infrastructure, which has led to a severe shortage of drinking water.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 aims to provide urgent relief and alleviate the suffering of displaced families who were forced to leave their homes due to ongoing operations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dates and hundreds of gallons of water were distributed in an organised manner to ensure they reached the largest number of families. This move was widely praised by the beneficiaries, who expressed their deep thanks and gratitude to the UAE for this humanitarian support.

The Chivalrous Knight 3 operation distributed 80 tonnes of humanitarian and urgent aid to relieve Palestinian families suffering from a shortage of basic materials and water due to the dire circumstances they are witnessing.