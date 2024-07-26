Gaza war: UAE distributes urgent aid to displaced Palestinian families in Khan Yunis

The collaboration marks the first-ever partnership in the region and represents the largest for a theme park
The UAE, through its humanitarian arm Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, distributed urgent aid, date parcels, and gallons of drinking water to displaced Palestinian families in shelter camps in Khan Yunis.
This effort comes in light of the difficult conditions the city is witnessing and the destruction of infrastructure, which has led to a severe shortage of drinking water.
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 aims to provide urgent relief and alleviate the suffering of displaced families who were forced to leave their homes due to ongoing operations.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Dates and hundreds of gallons of water were distributed in an organised manner to ensure they reached the largest number of families. This move was widely praised by the beneficiaries, who expressed their deep thanks and gratitude to the UAE for this humanitarian support.
The Chivalrous Knight 3 operation distributed 80 tonnes of humanitarian and urgent aid to relieve Palestinian families suffering from a shortage of basic materials and water due to the dire circumstances they are witnessing.
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 seeks to alleviate the water crisis in areas where residents and displaced persons are present. It has implemented a water distribution campaign that has benefited more than 70,000 people.
The operation is currently working with the Khan Yunis Municipality to repair water lines and tanks to ensure a permanent and sufficient supply, thereby avoiding humanitarian disasters and diseases.
ALSO READ:
The collaboration marks the first-ever partnership in the region and represents the largest for a theme park
Every day without fail, he would guide and look after thousands of students as if he knew by heart which bus each of them should take
With prices starting at Dh20, these essentials are in high demand in the country's markets from Dubai to Ajman
Dubai Police stated that behavioural fines are always double-checked before they are issued
There's a wait of 10-12 months or more for an US visa appointment in UAE owing to a large number of applications
This is due to the removal of their buildings and their inability to benefit from them during this period
The ‘Diaspora Summit in Delhi’, to be organised by Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi, is likely to see participation of senior Indian politicians
The authority urged people to follow all safety instructions issued in the North American country