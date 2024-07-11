E-Paper

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Philippines

Though aftershocks are likely, the deep offshore quake is not expected to create damage

By Reuters

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 8:10 AM

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Thursday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 630 km (391.46 miles), GFZ said.


The UAE's seismic network also recorded the temblor, which registered a magnitude of 6.6 at 6.13am, local time.

The Philippines' seismology agency said in an advisory the deep offshore quake is not expected to create damage but aftershocks are expected.


The Philippines is in the Pacific 'Ring of Fire', where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.

