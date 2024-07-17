9 killed in Oman: Daesh claims responsibility for mosque shooting

The assessment will set out a path to increasing defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP
Daesh claimed responsibility on Tuesday for the shooting incident on a mosque in Oman that left at least nine people dead, including three attackers.
Four Pakistanis, an Indian and a police officer were among those killed in the gun attack, according to Pakistani, Indian and Omani officials. The Oman Royal Police said 28 people of various nationalities were wounded, including security personnel.
The attack began on Monday evening at the Imam Ali mosque in the Wadi Al Kabir neighbourhood of Oman's capital Muscat, authorities said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Daesh said in a statement late on Tuesday that three of its "suicide attackers" fired on worshippers at the mosque during the early hours of July 16 and exchanged gunfire with Omani security forces. The group also published what it said was a video of the attack on its Telegram site.
In a video on social media, several shots could be heard while people ran for cover. Watch it below:
"Investigations and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing," police said in a statement after the shooting.
Police also said "all necessary security measures and procedures have been taken to handle the situation" following the attack, on X.
The Pakistani foreign ministry said 30 survivors were being treated in hospitals, describing the event as a "terrorist" attack. However, it has not been termed so by Omani officials.
"This is a very unprecedented event ... the likes of it we have not seen in Oman's history," Pakistan's ambassador to Muscat, Imran Ali, said after visiting some victims in hospital.
He said most of the 30 victims there were being treated for gunshot wounds while others had suffered injuries fleeing the attack, including being crushed in a stampede.
Following the attack, the US embassy issued a security alert for American citizens in Oman, asking them to "remain vigilant, monitor local news and heed directions of local authorities."
ALSO READ:
The assessment will set out a path to increasing defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP
The incident took place near a mosque earlier today, leaving many injured
Open letter backed by 132 companies; countries set plans ahead of COP16 talks; backers include Danone, RWE, Teck Resources, Holcim
The new 777-9s and 777-8s will replace Emirates’ retiring 777 aircraft, and provision for the airline’s future growth plans
Rafah residents say strikes blew up several homes; Deir Al Balah officials warn water is running out
Court ruling marks another major legal victory for the former president, who seeks a return to the White House
A Palestinian flag was laid in front of the Cenotaph and '180,000 killed' spray-painted on the ground in front of the monument
The agency has implemented changes to Trump's security detail to ensure his protection during the Milwaukee convention and the remainder of the campaign, says Secret Service director