Pandemic Fund by World Bank draws over $700 million from US, Germany

Axel van Trotsenburg, World Bank Managing Director of Operations, speaks during the launch of the Pandemic Fund ahead of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, in 2022. REUTERS File Photo

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 4:55 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 4:58 PM

The World Bank's fund to help developing countries better prepare for pandemics has raised $667 million from the United States and $54 million from Germany, moving it closer towards its goal of reaching at least $2 billion in new funding.

The fund, set up in 2022, is expected to award a second round of funding later this year. It is one of the several global initiatives that was set up to help prevent a COVID-19 rerun.

"President Biden and I believe that a fully-resourced Pandemic Fund will enable us to better prevent, prepare for, and respond to pandemics," US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said.

"That is why I am calling on all current donors to double their initial pledges and new donors to pledge so that we can reach our $2 billion goal," Yellen said.