Ramadan 2024: Qatar announces first day of holy month

Photo: AP file

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 8:23 PM

Qatar has announced that with the sighting of the Ramadan crescent on Sunday, the holy month will begin on March 11, 2024.

Ramadan, determined by the lunar Islamic calendar in which months span either 29 or 30 days, commences and concludes based on the sighting of the crescent moon. Hence, Ramadan is not set on any specific days annually.

Local media in Saudi Arabia earlier announced that the crescent moon had been spotted in the Kingdom, making Monday the first day of fasting for Muslims in the country. Soon after, UAE too made a similar announcement.

While Kuwait and Bahrain will also start the holy month on March 11, Oman reported that the crescent moon was not sighted and that it will observe the first day of Ramadan on March 12.

Muslims worldwide will observe the holy month of Ramadan as a period of profound spiritual reflection and celebration.

