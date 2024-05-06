Khaleej Times appoints 237 Ventures as innovation partner for BIT 2024, Qatar edition

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 12:39 PM Last updated: Mon 6 May 2024, 12:43 PM

Khaleej Times has appointed 237 Ventures as its official innovation partner for Banking Innovation & Technology 2024 in Qatar.

Khaleej Times has witnessed the rise of the banking and fintech sectors in the region and their pivotal role in shaping the economic powerhouses that the GCC countries are today. While technology has often taken the spotlight, Fintechs’ true capabilities and impact in banking have rarely been discussed on such a grand stage.

Enter Khaleej Times' Banking, Innovation, and Technology Summit, Doha, Qatar 2024 (BIT 2024 Qatar Edition)

BIT 2024 Qatar edition will unite the world's foremost thought leaders, innovators, and service providers. It's an unprecedented deep dive into the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges confronting the banking and fintech sectors.

237 Ventures is a leading venture builder and investor that also provides board directorship, executive coaching and innovation advisory to organizations and governments.

237 Ventures will support BIT'24 Doha by bringing innovative insights to the event and offering advisory and mentorship services to Fintechs selected to join the BIT 24 cohort.

Akshay Chopra, Managing Partner, will represent 237 Ventures at BIT 24. He is a serial angel investor, chief innovation officer, and advisor to governments and organizations. Akshay holds seven patents and was VP of Innovation & Crypto Solutions for Visa CEMEA. Prior to that, he led the Deloitte Greenhouse in Singapore. He also serves on multiple boards, including the MENA FinTech Association, Fuze, and Numuun.io.

Reflecting on this partnership, he said, "As one of the most respected and longstanding media houses in the Middle East, KT has been part of the region's banking and tech ecosystem since the earliest days. They bring unparalleled insight and a vast network to participating fintechs and banks. We are proud to partner with them and support the ecosystem in Qatar.”

Ravi Tharoor, CEO of Khaleej Times, said about this partnership: “As we bring together regional and Qatari banks and fintechs for BIT ’24, we are focused on securing the best experts from around the world. With this partnership, we are thrilled to draw on Akshay Chopra’s 237 Ventures’ experience as chief innovation officer, venture builder and executive coach.”

What is 237 Ventures?

237 Ventures is a global venture investor and builder that also provides innovation advisory, executive coaching, and independent board director services. Its mission is to grow ventures, coach founders & executives, and transform boards & businesses, and they actively support a diverse venture portfolio and client base globally.

The firm has certifications and channel partnerships with global leaders such as International Coaching Federation, SHL, ExecOnline, EZRA Coaching, LHH, and the Center for Creative Leadership.

