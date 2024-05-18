Fear of germs in public toilets? Dubai students have a solution for Dh10

Applications for the 2024-25 academic year will open from May 20
With many people still anxious about using public toilets due to sanitary concerns, students from a Dubai university have developed a solution that costs less than Dh10: Commode covers that won't require you to touch the seat.
A group of second- and third-year students from the Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has created a handy pack that contains plastic seat covers and a portable applicator.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Hanna Gajol, one of the students, knew there were people who avoid sitting on public toilets out of fear of germs and bacteria.
"They hover, squat, use toilet paper as a liner, or even resist the urge to use the bathroom. They do not want to touch the bowl in any way. The idea stems from these experiences," she told Khaleej Times.
She herself always carries disinfectant wipes or a spray, too. “I use many public toilets and some can actually be quite unclean. Although, I have to say toilets in Dubai are fairly clean as compared to many other countries in the world. However, as we frequently travel abroad, I found public toilets in some European countries don’t even have tissues."
The students called their product 'SafeSeat'.
While covers for toilet seats are not new, the group found a loophole. "Most plastic seat covers require users to cling the seat cover onto the bowl using their bare hands," said Rachelle Hombria, another member of the team. “So, we have incorporated a hook that reduces the likelihood of people coming in contact with germs."
Gajol added that unlike most covers that are individually packed in plastic, SafeSeat comes in a roll of 50 pieces, with a durable and long-lasting applicator.
'We are using a biodegradable plastic so that when users flush them into the toilet, the covers will be dissolved. When they run out of covers, they can get a refill," she said.
The product is chemical-free, Hombria said, "meaning there is no risk of allergies, irritations, or rashes, unlike seat disinfectant sprays".
Other members of the team include Ayesha Jumani, Ziad Akiki and Romell Surti, who all have a common subject called ‘Entrepreneurship’.
SafeSeat is also meant to be a disruptive business solution in response to a HealthNews study that revealed some bacteria on public toilet seats can cause urinary tract and gut infections.
With the prototype ready, the team is hoping to launch the product by the end of this year.
Surti, a fresh graduate from CUD, said: “We are getting raw materials from suppliers based in China and assembling the components here. We don't yet have a manufacturing plant in Dubai. Based on the minimum order quantity, we will develop 50,000 units initially."
"Once that batch is sold, we will look for investors to build a manufacturing plant to buy in the next few years. That is our forecast. Along with the applicator and 50 sheets, the selling price will be around Dh10 per unit. It will be available via our e-commerce website or through various pop-up stores in Dubai, as well as pharmacies," he added.
ALSO READ:
Applications for the 2024-25 academic year will open from May 20
Heavy rains in Rio Grande do Sul state have caused rivers and lakes to hit their highest levels, killing 149 people and displacing some 538,000 others
The first batch of students will be admitted in August or September
One expat never wanted to live in a ground-floor apartment again after seeing how floods destroyed her home; another vowed to avoid units on higher levels after having to climb 12 floors down
This initiative that aligns with the nation's continuation of 'Year of Sustainability', was supported by the parents of the kindergarteners
The 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh288 per gram as compared to last night’s close of Dh287.5 per gram
Violators were fined Dh20,000 to Dh100,000 for each case
The supporters are reminded to adhere to traffic rules and officers’ instructions