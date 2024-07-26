Bangladesh student protest leaders taken by police

In both countries in recent years, schemes were introduced for family allowances that were smaller for some groups of workers than for others
Top Bangladeshi student protest leader Nahid Islam and two others were taken away from a Dhaka hospital on Friday by police detectives, a staff member told AFP.
"They took them from us," Gonoshasthaya hospital supervisor Anwara Begum Lucky said. "The men were from the Detective Branch... (The students) were undergoing treatment here."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The number of arrests in days of violence in Bangladesh passed the 2,500 mark in an AFP tally on Tuesday, after protests over employment quotas sparked widespread unrest.
At least 174 people have died, including several police officers, according to a separate AFP count of victims reported by police and hospital.
The student group leading the demonstrations suspended its protests Monday for 48 hours, with its leader saying they had not wanted reform "at the expense of so much blood".
Nahid Islam -- who has told AFP he fears for his life -- extended the halt on Tuesday evening by another 48 hours, taking it to Friday.
ALSO READ:
In both countries in recent years, schemes were introduced for family allowances that were smaller for some groups of workers than for others
At least 20 people were killed in Manila and surrounding provinces as the heavy rain triggered floods and landslides
Trump claims Harris was 'the ultra liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe'
Thomas Crooks searched 'how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?': FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers
The boat was carrying 300 passengers from Gambia
Customs officials at Chennai airport seized nearly 3.99kg of gold
Britain's largest airport experienced its busiest ever day on June 30 with 268,000 passengers taking to the skies on more than 1,300 flights
Scottish National Party takes Labour leader to task over his refusal to abolish the two-child benefit cap