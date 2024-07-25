Belgium arrests seven over suspected terror plot

The Office for National Statistics said there were 443,995 shoplifting offences recorded by the police over the year, up from 342,428 in the year to March 2023
Police in Belgium arrested seven people on Thursday on suspicion they were preparing a "terrorist attack", federal prosecutors said, adding that 14 raids were conducted nationwide.
A spokesman for the prosecutors' service said there was no evidence at this stage of any link to the 2024 Paris Olympics, whose opening ceremony takes place on Friday under unprecedented security.
There are "no details at this time as to the locations or targets but what was found leads us to believe an attack was being prepared," the spokesman, Arnaud d'Oultremont, told AFP.
The suspects arrested were to appear in court Thursday before the anti-terrorist judge who ordered the raids to determine whether they would remain in custody or not, the prosecution service said in a statement.
It said all of them "are suspected of participation in a terrorist group's activities, financing of terrorism and preparation of a terrorist attack".
Thursday's police raids across Belgium were carried out in Brussels, Antwerp, Liege, Courtrai and Menin, under warrants issued by the Antwerp-based judge, the statement said
Prosecutors said they were releasing no other information at this point.
Belgium in 2016 was rocked by suicide bomb attacks at its airport and in its metro system that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds.
They came a year after attacks in Paris in which 130 people were killed.
The only surviving member of the jihadist cell that carried out the Paris attacks, Belgian-born French citizen Salah Abdeslam, was last year also convicted of involvement in the Brussels attacks.
The Office for National Statistics said there were 443,995 shoplifting offences recorded by the police over the year, up from 342,428 in the year to March 2023
Health Minister Morgan was the only contender to be the Welsh Labour Party's new leader when nominations closed at noon on Wednesday
Many German politicians fear Trump could impose higher tariffs on imports if he returned to office
Some accounts were providing tips for conducting scams, according to Meta
Last Generation group said on X that it had blocked air traffic at the Cologne-Bonn airport, and published pictures of several activists with their hands glued to the runway
The gene therapy meets the main goal of showing non-inferiority compared to the Factor VIII replacement therapy in reducing the annual bleeding rate in patients
The record had last been set for four consecutive days in a row in early July 2023; before that, the hottest day was in August 2016
Seoul to mobilise chemical response teams in the escalating tit-for-tat propaganda war