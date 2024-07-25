South Africa appoints first woman chief justice

At least 20 people were killed in Manila and surrounding provinces as the heavy rain triggered floods and landslides
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday named Mandisa Maya as the first female chief justice, effective on September 1, following consultations with the Judicial Service Commission.
This is a significant milestone for the country, the presidency said in a statement.
Maya, the current deputy chief justice, will replace Raymond Zondo, whose term ends on August 31.
Trump claims Harris was 'the ultra liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe'
Thomas Crooks searched 'how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?': FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers
The boat was carrying 300 passengers from Gambia
Customs officials at Chennai airport seized nearly 3.99kg of gold
Britain's largest airport experienced its busiest ever day on June 30 with 268,000 passengers taking to the skies on more than 1,300 flights
Scottish National Party takes Labour leader to task over his refusal to abolish the two-child benefit cap
The new minimum pay will be implemented by each prefecture from October