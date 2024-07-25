South Africa appoints first woman chief justice

Aircraft fly as a person holds South Africa's flag. Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 8:50 PM

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday named Mandisa Maya as the first female chief justice, effective on September 1, following consultations with the Judicial Service Commission.

This is a significant milestone for the country, the presidency said in a statement.

Maya, the current deputy chief justice, will replace Raymond Zondo, whose term ends on August 31.