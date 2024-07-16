Pakistanis injured in Oman shooting; embassy issues alert, emergency numbers

Photos: AFP

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 1:13 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 1:57 PM

Pakistan's embassy in Oman on Tuesday issued an alert after the shooting incident near a mosque that left four dead and many injured in Wadi Al Kabir.

The ambassador, Imran Ali, took to X to urge citizens in the country to avoid travelling to Wadi Al Kabir, as "the area has been cordoned off".

In the minute-long video, he also said that he has visited "three-four hospitals" to visit those injured in the incident. Ali added, "All those injured are relatively safe".

Emergency numbers have been provided for all those staying in Oman, any citizen with an injured relative can get in touch with the embassy through the numbers listed below:

Abdul Samad: 92040038

Khadim Hussain: 98577355

Aamir Safdar: +923225251612

Syed Nisarul Haq: 94981966

Atiq Ahmed: 0045 9976

Mudassir: 91391584

To contact the Ambassador, Saifullah: 92109432

Arrangements have also been made to donate blood to injured Pakistani citizens who may be in need.