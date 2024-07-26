Watch: UAE police, K9 dogs inspect Paris streets, stadiums ahead of Olympics' opening

Dubai Police stated that behavioural fines are always double-checked before they are issued
As the Paris Olympics officially gets underway on Friday, UAE police have begun their efforts in securing the event, dubbed the 'Greatest show on Earth.'
The support team, which underwent rigorous field exercises and language training in preparation for the global event, is assisting French police as part of a joint cooperation.
The team, comprising of highly trained personnel and specialised units, is aiding French police in safeguarding the stadiums, access roads, team locations, and the large crowds expected for the global sporting event, which brings together people from all over the world.
Upon arrival, the Emirati police dog units immediately began scanning their designated areas, following thorough study and training. Additionally, specialised units from the team commenced foot patrols in various parts of the French capital.
