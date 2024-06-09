3 women arrested for running international prostitution network in Kuwait

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 2:12 PM

The authorities arrested three women who were running an international prostitution network that operates online, according to Ministry of Interior State of Kuwait on Sunday, June 8.

In a social media post, the ministry mentioned that the women running the network were of three different nationalities. They were practising prostitution through an account on websites and social media sites in exchange of money.

The three women have been taken into custody and were referred to the competent authority for further legal measures.

In a separate social media post, the authorities also announced that they arrested a number of people in possession of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The authorities dealt with 1006 reports regarding this so they established 200 checkpoints. It was also mentioned that there were 1,256 traffic violations resulting to the arrest of 58 people and the confiscation of seven vehicles.