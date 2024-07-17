Saudi: Man executed after being sentenced to death for joining terrorist cell

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 4:09 PM

The Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia has issued a statement today confirming the execution of a death sentence as punishment for a perpetrator in the Eastern Province.

The statement said that the Saudi national, Mohammad bin Abdullah bin Ali Al Abd Al Jabbar, was accused of committing a terror crime by "joining a terrorist cell, firing at security headquarters, monitoring security personnel, and informing terrorist elements of their movements, resulting in the targeting of three security officers."

The accused was referred to the court, which issued a verdict confirming his guilt and sentencing him to death as a discretionary punishment. The ruling was upheld by the higher court, and a royal order was then issued to enforce the verdict.