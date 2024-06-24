Kuwait lifts ban on work, entry visas for Filipinos

Conservatives on track to be left with just 53 seats in 650-member House of Commons, with the opposition Labour Party forecast to win 516
Lifting more than a year-long ban, Kuwait has resumed issuance of entry visas and work visas to Philippine nationals. The country has also allowed recruitment of Filipino domestic workers who have previously worked abroad and have experience,
The announcement was made by Kuwait's Ministry of Interior on Sunday on X.
The decision follows a bilateral meeting on Sunday between Kuwait's Minister of Defense and the Minister of the Interior, and the Deputy Minister of Migrant Labor of the Philippines.
The meeting took place at Seif Palace, headed by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers.
In the meeting, the two sides also agreed to establish a joint technical working committee that will meet periodically to address employment-related issues and other concerns. The two governments also confirmed their commitment the “Domestic Workers Employment Agreement' that both Philippines and Kuwait signed in 2018.
The ban had come into force on May 10 last year after the Philippines allegedly violated the bilateral labour agreement.
