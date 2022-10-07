Sri Lanka top court allows proceedings against former president

The crisis saw acute shortages of food, lengthy blackouts and long queues
Sri Lanka's top court has granted permission for proceedings against former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the rights group which filed the case against him said in a statement on Friday.
The court also agreed to allow proceedings against the country's former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, its former finance minister and two of its former central bank governors.
The case, filed by rights group Transparency International, calls for accountability for the island nation's leadership for its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.
