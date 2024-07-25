UAE welcomes UN announcement of Yemen agreement on banks, airlines amid crisis

Some accounts were providing tips for conducting scams, according to Meta
The UAE has welcomed the latest UN announcement stating that an agreement has been reached between Yemeni parties with respect to airlines and the banking sector.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) regarded the agreement as a positive step towards a political solution in Yemen that would achieve the aspirations of its people for security, development, and stability.
Mofa commended the efforts of the UN and its special envoy, Hans Grundberg, to reach a comprehensive and sustainable solution to the crisis that would enhance peace and stability in Yemen and the region.
The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's support for all regional and international efforts to bring stability to Yemen, and commitment to stand by the people of Yemen and uphold their aspirations for development and prosperity.
