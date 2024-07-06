Dubai: Free entry as mango festival opens today; visitors to get delicious giveaways

'Hooked on to DFC': These tourists travel to Dubai every year to participate in fitness challenge
Craving mangoes? Head out and visit the one-day Pakistan Mango Festival in Dubai today.
Delicious dishes made from the 'king of fruits' will be served together street food and a whole lot of entertainment, from live music to games and competitions. Entry is free for families.
The annual mango showcase — titled 'Connecting Hearts – the Mangolicious Way' this year – will be held at the Pakistan Association Dubai in Oud Metha from 5pm onwards.
Pakistan is one of the world’s largest exporters of mangoes, earning hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign exchange revenues through exports.
“I love Pakistani mangoes. I was invited last year to the festival. I love it because people from different cultures come to attend. There are eight varieties of Pakistani mangoes here and I tried three of them. They were really delicious,” said Yaqoob Al Ali, a prominent Emirati businessman who attended a special invite-only event on July 5.
Thousands of UAE residents are expected to attend the extravaganza, which is now in its second edition,
“Mango festival is always a great event. Mangoes are indigenous to the Indus Valley civilisation and they’re our identity," said Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE.
The envoy advised Pakistani expats to come to the festival with friends from other nationalities so they, too, can experience the "hospitality, sweetness, and openness" of the South Asian nation.
Several varieties of mangoes were displayed at the special event on Friday, showcasing the "best fruit Pakistan is known for".
“It’s an open day on Saturday for all the residents of the UAE, where we will have various stalls, prizes, stage activities, competitions, giveaways and free mango products," said Dr Faisal Ikram, president of Pakistan Association Dubai.
"People can also buy mangoes during the event. Last year’s edition saw a footfall of more than 5,000 and we're hopin for a similar turnout this year," Dr Faisal said.
"I advise people to come on time as they have to park a bit far because it is going to be a busy day and make sure you are all well hydrated."
The event is organised by the Pakistan Association Dubai, Pakistan Business Council, and the Consulate-General of Pakistan, Dubai.
