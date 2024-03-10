Ramadan 2024: Bahrain announces start of holy month on March 11

Photo: Reuters file

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 9:31 PM

Bahrain observe the first day of Ramadan on March 11, 2024.

The moon-sighting committee in Bahrain convened on Sunday evening at the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA)’s headquarters and "said that it had not received any testimonies," according to BNA.

However, the first day of Ramadan has been decided based on the moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

Of the GCC countries, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain have announced that March 11 will be the first day of Ramadan. Oman alone reported that the crescent moon was not sighted in the country and that the holy month would begin one day later, on March 12.

ALSO READ: