Kenya court rules police killing of Pakistani journalist unlawful

The quake was at a depth of 10 km
A Kenyan court on Monday found police acted unlawfully over the killing of a Pakistani journalist in 2022 following a complaint by his widow, her lawyer and local media said.
Arshad Sharif, a supporter of former premier Imran Khan, was shot in the head when Kenyan police opened fire on his car in October 2022.
His widow Javeria Siddique and two journalist groups in Kenya filed a complaint last year against top police and legal officials over the "arbitrary and unlawful killing" of Sharif and the respondents' "consequent failure to investigate".
On Monday, the High Court in Kajiado, a town south of Nairobi, rejected a police claim that the killing was a case of mistaken identity, and that officers' believed they were firing on a stolen vehicle involved in an abduction.
Judge Stella Mutuku ruled that Sharif's murder was unconstitutional and that his rights to life and protection were violated, Kenyan media said.
"I find that the respondents, jointly and severally through their actions violated the rights of the petitioners," Mutuku said, according to The Nation.
Siddique's lawyer Ochiel Dudley confirmed the court ruling to AFP, describing it as a "great precedent for police accountability".
He said the ruling found "Kenya violated Arshad Sharif's right to life, dignity, and freedom from torture, cruel, and degrading treatment".
He said the court ordered the government to pay 10 million Kenyan shillings ($78,000) in compensation.
The Kenyan court said the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and Independent Policing Oversight Authority had violated Sharif's rights by not prosecuting the two officers involved, Dudley added.
It ordered the two institutions to conclude their investigations and charge the two police officers, he said.
Sharif fled Pakistan in August 2022, days after interviewing a senior opposition politician who said junior officers in Pakistan's military should disobey orders that went against "the will of the majority".
The quake was at a depth of 10 km
Pezeshkian's defeat of Jalili is a relief for European governments as they seek to maintain dialogue on the issue
An overview of the campaign pledges made ahead of Sunday's second voting round
Francis wants people to 'move away from polarisations that impoverish' and hits out at 'self-referential power'
Blair urges Starmer to have a 'plan to control immigration' and believes digital ID technology offers the best solution to controlling irregular immigration
The relief campaign reached 9,000 beneficiaries, providing much-needed support to displaced families
Each of the three missions are a year long, and consists of four crew members living in an isolated 3D-printed habitat
By having some staff work illegal 15-hour shifts, one supplier could charge Dior as little as 53 euros for a handbag that retails at 2,600 euros