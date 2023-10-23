Look: UAE President visits Bahrain King at his residence in Abu Dhabi

The events on Sunday aims at preparing 15,000 urgent relief packages for Palestinian people affected by the war
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain at his residence in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, the two leaders engaged in talks that reaffirmed the longstanding ties between the UAE and Bahrain, with both nations sharing a commitment to bolster cooperation and coordination to further their collective interests and realise the aspirations of their people for growth and prosperity.
Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad conveyed their pride in the robust ties between the UAE and Bahrain, which is evident in the unified stance taken by the two nations on a range of issues.
The meeting also covered key regional developments, particularly the escalating humanitarian conditions witnessed in Gaza, with both sides emphasising the urgent need to pursue a path of peace to achieve stability and progress for the people of the region.
Also in attendance were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.
